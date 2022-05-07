Two men were arrested this week after allegedly attacking a man with a pipe and a baseball bat in Limington.

On Wednesday, the York County Sherriff’s Office arrested and charged Michael Huntley, 36, of Buxton and James Wilde, 37, of Cornish with elevated aggravated assault.

Police said Huntley was upset because the victim owed him money and had a third person lure the victim to Moy-Mo-Da-Yo Road.

There, Huntley allegedly intentionally crashed his vehicle into the victim’s car, totaling both vehicles.

The victim fled on foot, but Huntley reportedly chased him down and struck him in the head with a metal pipe. Wildes allegedly joined in and attacked the victim with a baseball bat, police said.

The victim told police that Huntley also stole money from him.

The victim was taken to Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntley and Wildes were being held at the York County Jail on a $10,000 cash bail.

Police said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are anticipated.

