“On my bedside table is the novel, ‘Sharpe’s Sword’ by Bernard Cornwell. The main character, Richard Sharpe, is an anti-hero. The book is set in the time of wars between Napoleon and England and takes place during a particular battle. I also liked the Clint Eastwood spaghetti western ‘For a Few Dollars More’ and Daniel Craig’s Bond movies. Such men do not sweat the small stuff. There is more than just the one Sharpe novel — you can also read ‘Sharpe’s Eagle,’ ‘Sharpe’s Company,’ etc.
“I was in the US Coast Guard for six years and enjoy reading historical adventure. I have read all the Sharpe novels. Each ends in an army promotion for Sharpe. He is a fighter and a leader on the battlefield, and, my favorite thing about him, an anti-hero. Men like this have a code of honor. They help the weak and shoot the bad. The next novel I read will have ‘Spenser’ as the main character. It is so sad that Spenser author Robert B. Parker passed away. Spencer is an articulate anti-hero. So there!” — EDWARD M. TURNER, Biddeford
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
