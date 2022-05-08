BOSTON — Dallas Keuchel halted his three-start losing streak with six solid innings, José Abreu hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Sunday for their season-high sixth straight victory.

Leury García added an RBI single for the White Sox (14-13), who moved over .500 for the first time since April 20 and completed a 5-0 road trip, including three wins at Fenway Park.

Christian Vázquez had an RBI single for Boston (10-19), which has lost a season-high five straight and 14 of 18.

Keuchel (2-3) allowed two runs on eight hits, fanning five and walking one after posting a 9.90 ERA in his previous three starts.

Rookie left-hander Bennett Sousa got pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki on a fly to center for the final out, recording his first big league save with the potential tying run at second. Regular closer Liam Hendricks was unavailable due to his recent workload.

Abreu, who had a go-ahead double in Saturday’s 3-1 comeback victory, sent his double down the left-field line in the third against fill-in starter Tanner Houck (2-3) after García’s hit pushed Chicago in front.

J.D. Martinez had a run-scoring groundout and Vázquez followed with an RBI single for Boston in the sixth.

Houck gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings after replacing scheduled starter Michael Wacha. Wacha was placed on the 15-day injured list after experiencing soreness on his left side after his last bullpen session.

Manager Alex Cora said Wacha was feeling sore on left his side after his last bullpen session.

“(Saturday) we had an MRI and everything was clean,” Cora said. “We’re just going to be smart about it. Hopefully, he can continue to progress, get on the mound and be ready for (his next start).”

About an hour after Cora’s media session, the team decided to put Wacha on the injured list with what was described as “left intercostal irritation.”

Right-hander Tyler Danish was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill his roster spot.

The 30-year-old Wacha (3-0, 1.38 ERA) signed a one-year, $7 million deal during spring training. He has been one of the team’s best starters, allowing two or fewer runs and going five-plus innings in each of his last four starts.

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave the game in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask.

Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.

After sitting for a bit, Kupla stood up, chatted with Boston’s trainer briefly and walked off on his own. He was replaced behind the plate by first-base umpire Marty Foster after a 20-minute delay and the game resumed with a three-man crew.

