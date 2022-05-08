The duplicity of the Republican Party shows up again on the front pages of our nation’s newspapers. Republicans were for limited government until it comes to a woman’s right to choose. Republicans were for law and order until they staged an insurrection to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Republicans were for the defense of Ukraine until the Trump administration tried to blackmail the duly elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Republicans were for free trade until they imposed 30 to 50 percent tariffs on solar panels and washing machines.
It appears Republicans are opposed to abortion rights, clean energy and clean laundry. The party is lost in a wilderness of what they are against. At the Maine group’s convention in Augusta, the mantra was “Mandate Freedom.” They wouldn’t know freedom if it hit them over the head with a flagpole. The party is all about imposing their will on the people. They plan to dictate who you can love and what teachers can teach in school.
More reasonable Republicans have had their party hijacked by the Trump wing of the party. The issue for most voters will be one of trust when their vote for any Republican will not mean that the elected Republican will abide by established law.
“I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because that would mean to me that their judicial philosophy did not include a respect for established decisions, established law.” – Sen. Susan Collins
Tracy Floyd
Cape Elizabeth
