PORTLAND – Christina Tamsin Holt, 44, of Portland, died on April 30, 2022 from injuries sustained when her bicycle collided with a car in downtown Portland.

Christina was born on June 7, 1977, in Portland, where she lived and worked for most of her adult life. She attended school in Cape Elizabeth, Eagle Hill School in Hardwick, Mass., and The Winchendon School in Winchendon, Mass. where she graduated in 1996. She continued her education at University of Southern Maine, earning a Bachelor of Arts in 2003. She was employed as an overnight resident support worker at Shalom House of Portland for 17 years.

She was known for her infectious laughter and admired for her strong will and ability to overcome adversity. An independent spirit, she lived life the way she wanted without apology. She accepted others for who they were, treating people from all walks of life with dignity and compassion. Christina loved drinking coffee and socializing with the customers and employees at Trader Joe’s, which she visited almost daily. She enjoyed cooking and offering treats to her friends and family. She had a soft spot for animals and rescued many cats over the years.

Christina was loved by her parents, William and Mary Jean Holt of Cape Elizabeth; her siblings Laura Holt-Haslam and husband, John, of Saco, Mary Holt-Wilson and husband Andrew of Medfield, Mass., Jordan Holt and wife Odessa of Rehoboth, Mass., and John “A.J.” Holt and wife Casey of Sarasota, Fla.; nieces and nephews Alanna, Jordan, Samuel, Noah, Lara, Finnegan, James, Meriwether, and Oliver; and her cat, Zephyr.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

Condolences may be expressed online at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, a cause close to Christina’s heart.

