According to April datasets from Zillow, the current, average Maine home value has moved the state up a notch in overall New England sale prices. At $349,000, we are above Vermont ($341,000) and now, Connecticut ($348,000), but still below New Hampshire, Rhode Island ($418,000) and Massachusetts ($566,000).

58 RIDGE RD., UNIT 7 — $650,000

3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, 2,543 SF

This four-floor condo off Ocean Ave. in North Deering has central A/C, a one-car garage and some lovely spaces like the maple and granite kitchen that opens to the living/dining area with gas fireplace, and a top-level primary suite with two walk-in closets, a vaulted ceiling, mahogany-tone wood floors, plus a jet tub and shower in the bathroom. The lower level has 9’ ceilings, a half-bath, newly installed vinyl plank flooring, and a slider to the rear patio. Listed by Maria L. DiMillo of Vesta Real Estate. See the full listing.

92 TUCKER AVE. — $529,900

3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 1,440 SF

Brand new construction in Riverton, this home saw a recent $10,000 price drop. Set back from the street a bit, the never-before-occupied state shows off new, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, back deck and front covered porch and room on the lot to add a garage or addition. The listing says that loam, grass seed, and an asphalt driveway will be installed prior to closing, weather permitting. Listed by Alexander Coupe of Dan Anderson Real Estate. See the full listing.

80 BOLTON ST. — $375,000

3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 1,006 SF

Located in Libbytown, between Brighton Ave. and Congress St., this New Englander has an older, rustic style with some pine-lined rooms, but also new windows, new front and back doors, new first-floor half-bath, and a new roof. The enclosed front porch has separate gas heat. A unique feature is the extra workspace in the 12’ x 16’ shed off the back deck, which has heat and electric. Two sets of laundry in the basement and kitchen included. Listed by John Harmon and John Caroll of Bean Group. See the full listing.

