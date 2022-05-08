Crews on the scene where an incident involving an Amtrak train took place just off Main Street in Biddeford on Sunday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

BIDDEFORD — Two people died Sunday morning after “an incident” on the Amtrak train track, Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk confirmed.

Fisk said she could not identify the people who died.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, and passengers on a stalled Amtrak train were moved to another train, Fisk said.

Amtrak announced on Twitter that train 694 had “terminated” its route and the passengers were placed on other trains. They subsequently announced two more trains were delayed.

This story will be updated.

