BIDDEFORD — Two people died Sunday morning after “an incident” on the Amtrak train track, Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk confirmed.
Fisk said she could not identify the people who died.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, and passengers on a stalled Amtrak train were moved to another train, Fisk said.
Amtrak announced on Twitter that train 694 had “terminated” its route and the passengers were placed on other trains. They subsequently announced two more trains were delayed.
Downeaster Train 694 is terminating between Freeport (FRE) and Boston (BON) due to a trespasser incident ahead. Customers will be accommodated on Downeaster Train 696.
— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 8, 2022
This story will be updated.
