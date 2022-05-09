A Saco teenager died when she crashed an SUV on Ricker Road early Monday morning, police said.

Mariah Bailey, 15, of Flag Pond Road in Saco was found dead behind the wheel of an SUV that had crashed into a stand of trees, said Saco Police Deputy Chief Corey Huntress in a statement Monday.

The crash occurred around 3:16 a.m., and residents in the area called 911 to report a loud bang.

The initial investigation showed that the SUV left the roadway as it traveled south near a crest and a turn in the road, Huntress wrote.

