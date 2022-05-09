Grammy Award winner

Exhibits/Galleries

Arthur Beaumont: “Art of the Sea”: through June 5, showcasing over 50 paintings and drawings. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. mainemaritimemuseum.org.

“Experiments in Watercolor: Diversity and Luminosity”: Union of Maine Visual Artists Portland Chapter Gallery in the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., through May, theumva.org.

“Hey Handsome!” masculine works of rugged attire and accessories, through June 26, Maine Craft Portland, 521 Congress St., Portland, shopmainecraft.com.

Paint Pals: Ryan Adams, Rachel Gloria Adams, Bee Daniel, Kelly Rioux & Spenser Macleod: Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 15.

Paintings in Oil: An Annual Exhibit of Visual Art: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free, through May. richardboydartgallery.com.

“Peaceful New England Landscapes”: by Harper Dangler and Maret Hensick, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath, to June 4.

Sensing Place: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland. Free.

“Small Pieces of a Great Whole” by Ashley Page: Space Gallery window gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 18, space538.org.

Friday 5/20

Maine College of Art & Design Fashion Show: 7-9 p.m., in person and via livestream, 522 Congress St., Portland. $10-$150. meca.edu.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday from May-September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

Teaser Tuesdays: 6 p.m. May 17 and 24, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Film series, free and open to the public, msmt.org.

Friday 5/13

“The Tale of Crab King”: 7 p.m. film screening at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $7-$9. space538.org.

Wednesday 5/25

Merrill Film Society: in-person screening, 7 p.m., Lewis Hall (3rd floor), 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Discussion follows at 9 p.m. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring Our First 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: new home open at 15 Middle St. 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday by reservation only, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Classic Broadway: Digital on-demand through June 10, pay-what-you-can. portlandsymphony.org.

Summer Sunsets Live: live music 4-8:30 p.m. May 12-13, 19-20 and 27, Thompson’s Point, Portland. thompsonspoint.com.

Friday 5/13

Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25. cadenzafreeport.com.

Jonathan Edwards: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $35-$28. chocolatechurcharts.org.

The HU: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28.50-$30; $99 includes meet and greet. statetheatreportland.com.

SeepeopleS with Five Of The Eyes + Bad Combo: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. 21-plus, $10-$15. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Badfish – Tribute to Sublime with Joe Samba: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. 18-plus, $25. auramaine.com.

The Button Men with Confusatron: 9 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$13. suntikistudios.com.

Saturday 5/14

Sweetest in the Gale: “Simple Gifts”: 4-5 p.m., The Episcopal Church of Saint Mary, Falmouth. $10-$25. eventbrite.com.

The Greater Freeport Community Chorus presents “A Folk Song Celebration”: 7-8:30 p.m., Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road. Free, donations welcome. gfccsings.org.

Peach Hat / River of Trees: 7:30 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. Suggested $5-$10. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater/.

Renaissance Voices: Folk Song Suite II: 7:30-9 p.m., St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St. Portland. $15-$20. renaissancevoices.net.

Seyir Duo: Music of the Middle East: 7:30-9 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.

UUCB Concerts for a Cause presents “An Evening with Paul Sullivan”: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $10-$25. uubrunswick.org.

Dinosaur Jr.: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$30. statetheatreportland.com.

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter featuring CJ Vanston: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $40-$50. onelongfellowsquare.com.

“Musing on Monk” | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$20. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Tom Dimenna and Friends present Cat Stevens Greatest Hits: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. 21-plus, $12-$15. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Yasmin Williams: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. space538.org.

G-Nome Project with The Trichomes: 9 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$13. suntikistudios.com.

Steamboat Gypsy Band: 9-10 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Thursday 5/19

Kimberly Lehmann, Viola & Robert Lehmann, Violin: 12:15-12:50 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Sarah Walk: 7:30 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Avenue, Portland. bandsintown.com.

American chop suey: 8-11:30 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St, Portland.

Connor Garvey Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15.

Jeff Parker with Tashi Dorji: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Lovett or Leave It: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland. $40-$65.

Friday 5/20

Cougars Prowl the Prom: 8:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $13, eventbrite.com.

Saturday 5/21

Paula Cole: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

Traditional West African music meets contemporary jazz: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $12 -$15, stlawrencearts.ticketspice.com.

Jesse McCartney: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30.

Ted Leo: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Sunday 5/22

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra concert with three conductors: 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham. Free-$22, purchase tickets in advance at midcoastsymphony.org or 846-5378.

Ukraine Emergency Response benefit concert: 3 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, First Parish Church, 40 Main St., Freeport. By donation.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: The Theatre Company at Falmouth High School May 13-15. Cash and checks made out to the FHS Theatre Boosters accepted at the door, $8 for adults, $4, students.

“Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties”: through May 29, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay-what-you-decide. No-charge reservations strongly suggested, madhorse.com.

“Dragons Love Tacos”: Friday through Sunday through May 15. The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $15. kitetails.org/events.

Flowers & Ashes: Vivid Motion Dance’s reimagining of the Greek myths of Persephone and Hades, Eros and Psyche, and Orpheus and Eurydice, through May 15, St. Lawrence Arts, Portland. $5-plus.

“Sabina”: through May 22 in person; May 18 through June 5 digital on-demand. Theater, $20-$68; digital $25. portlandstage.org.

“Surrender Dorothy”: Thursday through May 21, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Trolls LIVE!”: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 14 and 15, Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. Starting at $15. crossarenaportland.com.

Friday 5/13

Iliza | Back In Action Tour: 7 p.m., comedy special, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $45.50-$91.50 at PortTIX.

Thursday 5/19

“Hour Wolf in the Lighthouse”: Riley Watts & little house dance: 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $30. portlandovations.org.

Friday 5/20

Deep Thoughts Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy at Free Street Restaurant and Bar Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20, eventbrite.com.

Funny at Frontier: An Evening of Stand Up Comedy with Karen Morgan & Friends: 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Suite 0321, Brunswick. $15, eventbrite.com.

King Friday’s Dungeon Puppet Slam: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Reverend Horton Heat, Koffin Kats, The Outsiders PBR: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 5/21

Fódhla: 4 p.m., The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal. $20, facebook.com.

An Evening of Middle Eastern Music & Dance with Josie Conte: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15, space538.org.

Ongoing

Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St. Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

