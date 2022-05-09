Vote Ankeles for House District 100

House District 100 voters have a clear choice in the June 14 Democratic Primary election.

Dan Ankeles has my full support because he is the best qualified and most experienced candidate. In reviewing his solid performance as a very active member of the Brunswick Town Council over the last four years, I believe that central Brunswick residents would benefit greatly if he is elected to serve them in Augusta.

He is already extremely familiar with the legislative processes due to his work as a legislative aide, where he learned effective lawmaking strategy and parliamentary procedure. His experience in political organizing, public policy, speech-writing, and journalism will serve him and his constituents very well.

Last but not least, he is a true progressive committed to addressing the economic problems facing so many Mainers. If elected, the institutional knowledge he’s gained over the last decade working in and around the State House will enable him to build effective coalitions and to avoid common legislative pitfalls.

Rather than wait until June 14, I urge you to vote early, beginning on May 16 with an absentee ballot.

Randall Arendt,

Brunswick

Vote Sartoris for Cumberland County DA

Jackie Sartoris is an experienced assistant district attorney who served 4 terms on Brunswick’s Town Council.

Her candidacy for Cumberland County DA has been endorsed by all three Cumberland County members of the legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety, past and present Cumberland County legislators, and numerous other public officials.

Her opponent in the Democratic primary, the current DA, became a Democrat last year only after hearing Jackie was running. He was “elected” DA as an independent four years ago by default when both the Democratic and Republican DA candidates dropped out. He was a registered Republican up until running for DA in 2017.

Cumberland County hasn’t had a real Democratic DA for more than 30 years. It’s time to bring fresh ideas, Democratic values, and long-overdue reform to the DA’s office. Please vote for Jackie Sartoris as Cumberland County District Attorney on June 14.

Wayne Whitney,

Brunswick

