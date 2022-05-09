Samuel James
8 p.m. Thursday. Brick South Beer Garden at Thompson’s Point, Resurgam Place, Portland, $34. porttix.com
Roots and blues musician Samuel James celebrates the release of his latest album “Already Home Recordings Volume 2.” His performance is being presented by Portland Ovations, the arts organization that commissioned the new work. The songs and their arrangements veer outside the lines of traditional American roots music, and James based the title of the record on his life growing up in a biracial family full of musicians. The show will be a multimedia one, as James plays against a backdrop of projections while he blends banjo, guitar and piano.
The Hu
8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $28.50 in advance, $30 day of show, $99 meet and greet. statetheatreportland.com
For a night of jaw-dropping hard rock from Mongolia, head to the State Theatre to see The Hu on their Black Thunder tour. You’ll hear songs from the band’s 2019 critically acclaimed album “The Gereg,” as well as a batch of new ones from their next album, due out later this year. The Hu has racked up more than 250 million streams and video views and has earned a global following. With a sound built upon Mongolian throat singing, fiddles and rib-cage shaking percussion, you can expect an enthralling night of music.
Maya De Vitry
8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
“Violet Light” is the new album from Pennsylvania-raised and Tennessee-based singer-songwriter Maya De Vitry. De Vitry’s tender voice and songwriting serves her well on tracks like “Real Time, Real Tears” and “I Don’t Ask Trees.” Her stint as a touring musician started a decade ago as a founding member of The Stray Birds. “Violet Light” is her third solo release, and the live performance will feature De Vitry backed by a guitarist, upright bass player and drummer. North Carolina singer-songwriter Alexa Rose opens the show.
