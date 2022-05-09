BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick softball team broke open a close game by scoring 14 runs through the third and fourth innings to roll past Edward Little 16-2 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Monday.
Kelsey Sullivan hit a three-run homer — her seventh long ball of the season — in the fourth inning. SHe had three hits, including a double and five RBIsSophia Moorin and Morgan Foster each had three hits each for the Dragons. Morin drove in four runs.
BASEBALL
FREEPORT 5, FRYEBURG 2: An RBI single by Robert Landry helped lead the way for the Falcons.
Nathan Abbott threw a seven-hitter for Freeport (8-1), striking out six batters.
Brian Martinez cracked a two-run homer for the Raiders (1-7).
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Washington Post wins Pulitzer for public service for its Jan. 6 coverage
-
Business
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Brunswick softball rolls past Edward Little
-
Business
Recession fears grow. But how high is the risk?
-
Business
Wall Street’s losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide