BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick softball team broke open a close game by scoring 14 runs through the third and fourth innings to roll past Edward Little 16-2 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Monday.

Kelsey Sullivan hit a three-run homer — her seventh long ball of the season — in the fourth inning. SHe had three hits, including a double and five RBIs



Sophia Moorin and Morgan Foster each had three hits each for the Dragons. Morin drove in four runs.

BASEBALL

FREEPORT 5, FRYEBURG 2: An RBI single by Robert Landry helped lead the way for the Falcons.

Advertisement

Nathan Abbott threw a seven-hitter for Freeport (8-1), striking out six batters.

Brian Martinez cracked a two-run homer for the Raiders (1-7).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: