Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset has opened its 2022 season with an exhibit called “Time Shift,” featuring work from artists at Spindleworks in Brunswick.
The exhibit opened Saturday and runs through May 28. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Spindleworks is a nonprofit for working artists and a program of the Independence Association, which provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On any given day, as many as 40 artists are working on projects at Spindleworks’ space, a historic periwinkle blue house just off Maine Street in Brunswick.
The initiative began in 1976 with a grant from the Maine Arts Commission after founder Nan Ross sought a way to provide skills to community members who were recently released from residential institutions, included the now-shuttered Pineland Center in New Gloucester.
It has continued ever since.
Work featured by Spindleworks artists cover a wide range of mediums, including painting, fiber arts, pottery, music, printmaking, photography and more.
This year’s exhibit of more than 100 pieces at Maine Art Gallery is sponsored by the Maine Arts Commission, as well as Les Fossel Restoration and Sherri Dunbar of Tim Dunham Realty.
The Maine Art Gallery, founded in 1958, is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstration and educational programs for children. It’s located at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset.
