YARMOUTH — Gibby Sullivan had RBI singles in the bottom of the first and again in the sixth to help Yarmouth to a 3-1 baseball win over Poland on Monday.

Hunter Gibson drove in the run for Poland (4-3) with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first.

Liam Hickey allowed just a single in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, fanning eight, to pick up the victory for Yarmouth (5-3).

Andrew Cheever retired all five batters faced, striking out three, to pick up second save of the season.

WELLS 7, CAPE ELIZABETH 6: Spencer Carpenter lined a two-out two-run double and Devin Brown followed with a run-scoring double in the fourth inning as the Warriors (4-4) edged the Capers (3-5) at Wells.

Santiago Fitch-Cury and Carpenter each had a pair of hits for Wells.

Brady Inman and Owen Tighe each had two hits for Cape Elizabeth.

FREEPORT 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Brian Martinez had a two-run home run in the top of the first for the Raiders (1-7), but the Falcons (8-1) answered with a pair in their half of the inning, led by a Robert Landry RBI single, to grab a victory at Freeport.

Nathan Abbott threw a seven-hitter for Freeport, allowing two runs, striking out six and walking a pair. He also had two hits.

GREELY 12, LAKE REGION 2: Marky Axelson opened the scoring for the Rangers (8-1) with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first as they rolled past the Lakers at Cumberland.

Ryan Kolben had a pair of hits for Greely, including a home run in the second inning, and Brooks Williams and Max Cloutier had multiple hit games.

EDWARD LITTLE 10, BRUNSWICK 6: The Red Eddies (4-5) rebounded from a rough start to rally past the Dragons (0-8) in Brunswick.

Edward Little trailed 5-0 after one inning and 6-0 after two, but Brody Keefe relieved and shut down Brunswick the rest of the way, striking out six.

Aiden Gonzalez had three hits, three RBI and two runs for the Red Eddies, who scored two in the fifth, six in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Sam Masse, Thomas Harvey and Declan Lay each had a pair of hits for the Dragons, and Anthony Cooley hit a triple.

LACROSSE

THORNTON ACADEMY 15, MARSHWOOD 4: Noah Veroneau had five goals and added assist for the Golden Trojans (7-1) as they rolled to a 10-2 halftime advantage and cruised past the Hawks (4-3) at Saco.

Ronan Flynn added four goals for Thornton Academy.

SOUTH PORTLAND 24, MASSABESIC 1: Tobey Lappin led the Red Riots (5-1) with three goals and an assist as they grabbed a 14-0 hafltime margin and handled the Mustangs (0-6) at South Portland.

Beckett Mehlhorn and CJ Marenghi each added three goals for South Portland.

Gabe Lawrence scored for Massabesic.

