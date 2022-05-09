Maddie Pike and Juliann Pike hit back-to back solo home runs in the bottom of the first inning and Kennebunk made stand, holding on for a 2-1 softball win over Scarborough on Monday.

The Rams improved to 5-1 while the Red Storm dropped to 5-2.

Pike finished with two hits for Kennebunk and also threw a four-hitter, allowing one run while striking out 14 and walking one.

Katie Roy had two hits, including a double, for Scarborough. Samantha Cote had a double.

PORTLAND 5, MASSABESIC 3: The Bulldogs (6-2) opened a three-run lead in the fifth inning and held on to defeat the Mustangs (4-2) at Waterboro.

Hannah Hawkes had two hits and scored twice for Portland, which was helped by three Massabesic errors.

Candice Daigle had a triple and a single for the Mustangs.

MT. ARARAT 3, MESSALONSKEE 2: Megan Reed pitched a five-hitter with one walk and three strikeouts as Mt. Ararat (2-5) edged Messalonskee (2-5) in Topsham.

Reed, Reagan Robertson and Sydney Stewart each had drove in a run during a three-run fourth inning for Mt. Ararat.

Gabby Sienko and Maddie Wilson each had a RBI for Messalonskee, which scored its runs in the top of the fourth.

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, WELLS 3: Kathryne Clay pitched a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and the visiting Capers (6-2) scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game and defeat Wells (2-6).

Sophia Chung had two triples and drove in two runs, and Esme Song added three RBI for Cape Elizabeth. Savannah Tardiff homered and drove in all three runs for Wells.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 7, OCEANSIDE 1: Grace Houghton allowed four hits and struck out 12 as the Eagles (5-2) stopped Oceanside (1-4) at Newcastle.

Payson Kaler had three hits, scored three runs and stole three bases for Lincoln.

WINDHAM 13, CHEVERUS 0: Brooke Gerry pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and also had two doubles and a single to lead the Eagles (5-2) past the Stags (1-5) in five innings at Portland.

Ella Wilcox, Stella Jarvais, Jaydn Kimball, Kelsey Gerry and Hanna Heanssler added two hits each for Windham, which totaled 14 hits and put the game away with 11 runs over the final three innings.

Ashley Connor singled for Cheverus.

LAKE REGION 9, GREELY 7: The Lakers (5-2) scored nine runs over the final three at-bats, rallying from a 7-0 deficit and beat Greely (3-6) in Naples.

Lake Region scored three runs in the fourth inning, four in the fifth and two in the sixth. Melissa Mayo and Emily Rock had two hits apiece for the Lakers.

Mia Stewart homered for Greely as part of a five-run first inning.

YORK 17, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: The Wildcats (8-0) scored 15 runs in the fourth inning and defeated the visiting Patriots (2-7).

Jill Carr, Elly Bourgoine and Emily Estes each drove in three runs. Estes had three hits, while Carr, Bourgoine and Maddy Raymond had two.

McKayla Kortes pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.

POLAND 16, YARMOUTH 4: Emma Bunyea had four hits, including a two-run double, and drove in six runs to lead Poland (7-0) past the Clippers (0-8) in five innings at Yarmouth.

Gretchyn Paradis struck out nine for Poland, which led 5-0 through two innings, then added seven in the third.

Emma Butsch had a single and a double, and drove in two runs for Yarmouth.

ST. DOMINIC 17, TRAIP ACADEMY 5: Kathleen Dean had a double and single with four RBI – and also allowed one run on four hits while striking out 11 – as the Saints (8-0) beat the Rangers (0-8) in Kittery.

Emily Andrews had four hits for St. Dom’s while Cami Casserly, Benedict Yombe and Isabella Webster had multiple hits.

Morgan Wilcox had a single and double for the Rangers while Nora Gilber had a RBI on two hits.

BIDDEFORD 16, BONNY EAGLE 1: Baylor Wilkinson was 3 for 4 driving with three RBI runs, including a two-run homer in the second, as the Tigers piled up 18 hits and beat the Scots (0-6) in five innings at Standish.

Chantal Bouchard and Alexis Libby had with three hits for Biddeford, while starter Charlotte Donovan added a homer. Donovan threw three scoreless innings, allowing a single hit while fanning six.

LACROSSE

YORK 17, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 3: Rose Pavuk had seven goals and six assists to lead the Wildcats (5-1) over visiting Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (1-5) in York.

Emma Joyce, Ella Boissoneault and Kristen MacAuley each scored her first varsity goal and were among eight players with a single goal for York. Dilyana Djenkova stopped two shots for her first varsity win.

GARDINER/HALL-DALE 11, MT. ARARAT 10: Averi Baker, Emma Bourget and Lilly Diversi each scored three goals to lead the Tigers over the Eagles in Gardiner.

Nat Fossett added two goals for Gardiner/Hall-Dale (4-0).

Madison Kinney led Mt. Ararat (5-2) with seven goals.

