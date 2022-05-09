Wed. 5/11 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 5/11 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 5/11 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Wed. 5/11 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Thur. 5/12 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Mon. 5/16 4 p.m. City Council Workshop City Hall
Mon. 5/16 5 p.m. City Council Meeting
Tues. 5/17 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 5/17 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 5/18 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 5/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
