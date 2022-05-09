Wed.  5/11  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  5/11  5 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  5/11  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Wed.  5/11  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Thur.  5/12  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Mon.  5/16  4 p.m.  City Council Workshop  City Hall

Advertisement

Mon.  5/16  5 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Tues.  5/17  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  5/17  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  5/18  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  5/18  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles