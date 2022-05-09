A two-family house in Sanford suffered extensive damage in a fire Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire in the two-story house on Kirk Street, in the Springvale section of the city, is under investigation, Sanford Fire Capt. Eric Beecher said.

It broke out shortly after 1 p.m. and destroyed an attached garage and large sections of the second floor of the building, Beecher said. There was also extensive water damage on the first floor, he said.

Fire crews cleared the scene after about five hours, he said.

No one was injured in the fire, Beecher said, and firefighters managed to save two cats from the building.

The neighborhood is densely packed, he said, and there were only a few feet between buildings, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze in the house where it apparently broke out.

Beecher said firefighters struck a third alarm in the blaze, which means that companies from neighboring towns came in to help fight the fire and some also covered Sanford firehouses whose crews were dealing with the Kirk Street fire.

