COLLEGES

The St. Joseph’s women’s lacrosse team will play SUNY-Geneseo in the first-round of the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont.

The Monks earned a tournament berth by winning the Great Northeast Atlantic Conference championship with a 10-9 win over Johnson & Wales on Saturday. St. Joseph’s is 20-0 and making its second appearance in the NCAA tournament. They also reached the tournament in 2015, losing to Bridgewater State 16-9 in the first round.

SUNY-Geneseo is 13-4 and earned an at-large bid after losing in the SUNYAC championship game to SUNY-Cortland on Saturday. This is the Knights’ first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

The tournament field was announced Monday afternoon. Colby College earned an at-large bid going 14-3 and losing in the NESCAC semifinals. The Mules will host a second-round game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the winner of the Springfield vs. Merchant Marine game, which takes place at Colby on Saturday.

If St. Joseph’s wins Saturday, it would advance to play seven-time national champion Middlebury on Sunday.

Advertisement

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Denis Shapovalov overcame a point penalty and a hostile crowd to beat local hope Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in the first round in Rome.

Shapovalov will next face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, who beat Daniel Evans 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Also, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka enjoyed his first win in nearly 1 1/2 years by rallying past Reilly Opelka, also a semifinalist last year, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Other winners included Karan Khachanov, Jenson Brooksby and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Fresh off his victory at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament because of a right ankle injury.

Advertisement

Later, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the women’s tournament with a left Achilles heel injury.

SOCCER

GERMAN: Schalke is coming back to the Bundesliga after a year of transformation on and off the field.

A humiliating relegation from the top division forced one of Germany’s traditional giants to rebuild its team. Then came the war in Ukraine and Schalke cut ties with the Russian state gas company Gazprom, the financial fuel for some of its greatest successes, leaving the club facing an uncertain future.

Schalke’s late surge for promotion this season was mirrored in the game Saturday which secured its return to the Bundesliga. Schalke was down 2-0 at halftime against promotion rival St. Pauli but recovered to win 3-2.

WORLD CUP: Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson will likely miss the World Cup for the United States after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left leg during an MLS game.

The team announced that Robinson was to undergo surgery after an MRI confirmed the worst-case scenario.

“We are devastated for Miles,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “He had established himself as a top performer throughout last year and World Cup qualifying. We will be thinking of him and wishing him a successful recovery process.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »