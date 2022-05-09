Waynflete began the induction of its first-ever Athletics Hall of Fame class Saturday when former standouts Martha Veroneau (center) and Morgan Woodhouse (second from right) were inducted in a ceremony at Fore River Fields. Veroneau, Class of 2013, who was presented for induction by Cathie Connors, the school’s longtime girls’ lacrosse coach (second from left), led the Flyers girls’ lacrosse team to state titles in 2012 and 2013 and starred on the hardwood, leading the girls’ basketball team to the Class C title in 2013, setting several tournament records along way. Veroneau was then named Miss Maine Basketball. She now resides in Massachusetts. Woodhouse, Class of 2010, who was presented by her father, Kevin Woodhouse (right), a former Waynflete athletic director, starred in soccer, basketball and lacrosse, winning state titles in lacrosse in 2008 and 2009. Woodhouse went on to play soccer at Bowdoin College and now lives in Colorado. Veroneau and Woodhouse, who were joined in this photo by longtime Waynflete athletic director Ross Burdick, will be part of a first Hall of Fame Class which will also include longtime boys’ tennis coach Jeff Madore (who has won 13 straight state titles and counting) and Ron Hall, a former coach and athletic director at Waynflete, for whom Hall Field is named.

