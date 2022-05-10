Officials have released the name of the juvenile suspect charged in Friday’s deadly shooting in Waldo County.

The suspect was identified Tuesday as 16-year-old Atilio Delgado, of Brooks. According to police records, Delgado will turn 17 on Sunday. He has been charged with knowing and intentional murder.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office has said deputies responded to a disturbance on Littlefield Road in Brooks shortly after 9 a.m. Friday and found the victim, 49-year-old James Cluney, fatally shot. They requested the assistance of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. Officials have released few other details about the case.

State Police Det. Nicholas Gleeson arrested Delgado shortly after the shooting, and he was transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, officials said.

Court documents list Delgado’s mother as Heather Dunphy, and his father as Pedro Delgado. Atilio Delgado’s residence is listed as 1108 Littlefield Road in Brooks. A search on the Waldo County Registry of Deeds shows that Cluney, the victim, owns the home at 1108 Littlefield Road.

Delgado had his first court appearance Monday and was ordered held by District Judge Eric Walker. He is represented by Thomaston lawyer Kendra Potz.

