Falmouth Neighborhood Clean-Up Week is being held May 14-22.

The town will provide three yellow trash bags and gloves; more bags will be available by request. Participants choose the day, time and location where they will pick up trash. Residents will be responsible for disposing of the litter.

Registered participants will receive a free movie pass for Flagship Cinemas in Falmouth. Those interested can fill out a registration form at falmouthme.org.

