Falmouth Neighborhood Clean-Up Week is being held May 14-22.
The town will provide three yellow trash bags and gloves; more bags will be available by request. Participants choose the day, time and location where they will pick up trash. Residents will be responsible for disposing of the litter.
Registered participants will receive a free movie pass for Flagship Cinemas in Falmouth. Those interested can fill out a registration form at falmouthme.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
PGA Championship delivers strongest field for majors
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Tigers find road to success at home, beat A’s 6-0 to end 6-game skid
-
Local & State
Inmate dies months after alleged assault at Windham prison
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Heat guard Kyle Lowry will miss Game 5
-
Times Record
Brunswick band of teachers raises funds for students