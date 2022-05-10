The town of Falmouth is again requiring masks for all staff and anyone who visits all town offices and facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

The town is following federal and state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is reinstating the mask policy because Cumberland County’s community transmission level was recently upgraded to high.

Officials say the situation will continue to be monitored and the mask policy updated as needed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: