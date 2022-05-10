DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers were the visiting team in their own ballpark in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout, ending a 27-inning scoreless streak and a six-game skid with a 6-0 victory over the reeling Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

In a matchup of last-place teams, Tarik Skubal (2-2) allowed three hits in seven innings. struck out five and walked three. Jonathan Schoop homered and scored twice, raising his batting average from .139 to .154.

Under MLB’s original schedule announced last year, Detroit was to have played three games at Oakland from April 4-6 in its second series of the season. But the first week was postponed by the lockout, and MLB rescheduled one of the games as part of a doubleheader at Comerica Park while keeping Oakland as the home team. The other games are to be played as a doubleheader at the Oakland Coliseum on July 21, what was to have been an off-day during the All-Star break.

Detroit wore its white home uniforms despite batting first, while the A’s wore green tops and gray pants. The Tigers reverted to the home team in the second game.

Oakland has lost 10 of 11 and was shut out for the fifth time. Frankie Montas (2-3) allowed four runs, six hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

NOTES

WHITE SOX: Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of shortstop Tim Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20 as part of a settlement with the players’ association.

He agreed to a fine as part of the settlement, which avoided an appeal before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Anderson had three errors in the first two innings of Chicago’s 11-1 loss in the opener of a doubleheader and made the gesture toward a fan while out in the field. MLB senior vice president Michael Hill announced the suspension two days later.

The 28-year-old served a two-game ban on opening weekend for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27, a penalty reduced from three games originally assessed by Hill.

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right middle finger that wasn’t healing fast enough for him to face his former team.

The move, retroactive to last Friday, was made before the Twins began a three-game series against the Houston Astros, for whom Correa played over the past seven seasons. Correa will be eligible for reinstatement to the active roster next Monday, meaning he must sit out at least six more games.