A Lewiston man faces several charges after driving recklessly through traffic before crashing his motorcycle in Standish, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Howard, 21, of Lewiston, was operating an unregistered bike after his license had been suspended when he collided with an SUV on Ossipee Trail in Standish around 6 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. The SUV was attempting to pull out of a shopping center.

Howard, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle, which rolled over several times. The driver of the SUV was not injured and her vehicle sustained minor damage. Witnesses told police Howard was traveling at high speed through heavy traffic.

Howard was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Capt. Kerry Joyce said in a statement. His motorcycle was destroyed.

Howard was subject to several sets of bail conditions, and was on probation, at the time of the crash, and will face several charges, according to Joyce.

