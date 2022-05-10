MIAMI — Kyle Lowry’s strained left hamstring has sent him back to the bench.

Lowry’s leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami’s Game 4 loss on Sunday. Lowry continued playing through much of that game, limping at times and finishing 3 for 10 from the floor, 0 for 6 on 3-pointers in Miami’s 116-108 loss.

“I know how competitive Kyle is and how much he wants to be out there, particularly at this point in his career,” Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday. “This is what he’s playing for, these moments. … I do feel for him.”

The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday’s fifth game of the series. Lowry was with the Heat for their shootaround Tuesday morning – “as active as anybody,” Spoelstra said – and will be listed as day-to-day going forward.

Game 6 is Thursday in Philadelphia. Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday in Miami, which is also the first possible start date of the Eastern Conference finals.

Lowry got treatment Monday and was hopeful of getting onto the court for Game 5. It didn’t take the Heat long to determine that wouldn’t be possible.

“I’ll put it this way: You don’t want to play with it,” Lowry said after Game 4 on Sunday night.

Lowry went 3 for 14 in the two games at Philadelphia, missing all eight of his 3-point tries. He originally got hurt in Game 3 of the first-round series against Atlanta.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Joe Cronin was named Portland’s general manager after serving in the interim role since December.

Cronin became interim GM after Neil Olshey was fired following an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

Cronin has since been reshaping the Blazers’ roster, making several trades before the February deadline that put the team under the luxury tax threshold and freed up cap space. In the most significant move, guard CJ McCollum was traded to New Orleans, ending his lengthy run as Damian Lillard’s partner in Portland’s backcourt.

SPURS: Owner Peter J. Holt told fans not to worry: The team isn’t going anywhere.

A plan to have the Spurs play a few games in Austin, 80 miles away, had raised some local anxiety that the owners may be considering moving the team.

“I want to reassure you that the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay,” Holt said in a message posted on Twitter.

“My family became involved in the Spurs in the 90s because there was a real threat the team would be moved. We would not let that happen then and we will not let that happen now,” Holt said. “There are no Spurs without the city and the people of San Antonio.”

Bexar County owns AT&T Stadium where the Spurs play home games. County commissioners last week raised concerns about the team’s request to play two homes games in Austin’s new Moody Center, which will host University of Texas games. A team official told the commission the franchise is simply trying to expand its brand.

Austin’s soaring popularity and an influx of large corporations who could be major team sponsors have made San Antonio officials nervous that Texas’ capital city could lure away the Spurs. San Antonio was stung a few years ago when Major League Soccer opted to expand in Austin instead of the Alamo City.

