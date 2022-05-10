A topsy-turvy offseason for NFL broadcasting took perhaps its most surprising twist Tuesday morning when Fox Corp. Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch announced that Tom Brady will step into the network’s booth when the winningest quarterback of all time retires.

When that happens, of course, is still to be determined. Brady, 44, could play one or several more seasons. But when he hangs up his spikes for good, he will join Kevin Burkhardt in Fox’s lead booth, Murdoch said. If he retires after two more seasons, he would be in line to call a Super Bowl in his first year as an announcer. Fox is set to broadcast two of the next three Super Bowls.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch said in a statement Tuesday after announcing the news on a network earnings call.

Murdoch’s announcement is the latest move in a lucrative game of musical chairs for the NFL’s top announcers.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck jumped from Fox to ESPN to call Monday Night Football booth earlier this year, for contracts that will pay them around $18 million and $15 million a year. Al Michaels hopped from NBC to Amazon for its inaugural Thursday Night Football season. He will be joined by ESPN’s top college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, who will moonlight with Amazon while keeping his day job. Both are likely set for seven-figure deals. Mike Tirico will take over for Michaels at NBC; and Tony Romo, who reset the salary scale with his $17 million deal two years ago, remains at CBS with Jim Nantz.

A Fox spokesman declined to comment on Brady’s contract.

Brady turns 45 in August and will begin his 23rd season later this year. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has had a news-making offseason. He announced his retirement after last season ended, but changed his mind about six weeks later and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said on Twitter that he was “excited” about his future television role but had “a lot of unfinished business on the field” with the Buccaneers.

He will be the latest star quarterback to join the ranks of broadcasters, joining Aikman and Romo, as well as both Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, who began hosting a simulcast for Monday Night Football last season. Drew Brees also retired from the NFL and jumped straight to the booth with NBC last year, though initial reviews have been mixed. Brady appeared on an episode of the Manning brothers’ show last season and flashed his analyst chops in a memorable segment.

The NFL signed lucrative new TV deals last year with the four broadcast networks, as well as Amazon. Those deals, which preceded the announcer frenzy, will pay the league more than $100 million over the next decade, signifying the importance of league to all its broadcast partners.

Fox is scheduled to broadcast the Super Bowl this season and still needs to name a top analyst. But that job is now a temporary opening.

AWARD: Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has been selected as the 2022 Good Guy Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Heyward, the 18th Good Guy Award winner, is the second member of the Steelers’ franchise to get the award, joining Jerome Bettis, who won the inaugural honor in 2005. The award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.

Other nominees for the Good Guy Award were Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Denver safety Justin Simmons and Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah, now with the Jets.

DOLPHINS: The Miami Dolphins signed running back Sony Michel to a one-year contract, bringing a South Florida native back to his home area.

Michel has been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in his four NFL seasons, after helping New England win a title in the 2018 season and the Los Angeles Rams win the crown last season.

Michel’s deal will pay him $2.1 million this season.

