WINDHAM — Deering scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to rally to a 4-3 win over Windham in a baseball game on Tuesday in Windham.

Qwest Newhal drove in two runs for the Rams (1-7). Averi Bassi Lawrence pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, while striking out five and walking two. He also a double and an RBI. Connor Coleman earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He walked one and struck out two. Coleman also had a double.

Blake Peeples had a double and an RBI for Windham (1-6). He also pitched seven innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits, while striking out one and walking six. Erik Bowen doubled and scored a run for the Eagles.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6, MORSE 2: Bryce Richardson had three hits for the Raiders (2-7) in a win over the Shipbuilders (3-5) in Fryeburg.

Dameon Doe and Brian Martinez each added two hits for Fryeburg Academy.

Gavin Biallargeon had a double for Morse.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2, RICHMOND 0: Joshua Erickson gave up four hits and struck out for over seven innings to lead the Seagulls (2-5) past the Bobcats (3-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WELLS 15, ST. DOMINIC 4: Ruby McMinis scored seven goals as the Warriors (6-1) beat the Saints (2-4) in Auburn.

Anna Woodward added two goals and two assists, while Ava Tavares scored twice for Wells. Summer Sullivan added one goal and four assists.

Jessica Zimmerman led St. Dominic with three goals. Natalia Russell stopped seven shots in net.