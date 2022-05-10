AUGUSTA — The spokesperson for the University of Maine System faculty union said Tuesday morning the legitimacy of the University of Maine at Augusta presidential search was “destroyed” by the chair of the search committee in a letter to union members.

The letter came after its was reported the newly hired President the University of Maine at Augusta, Michael Laliberte, received two votes of no confidence from his former university, State University of New York at Delhi, and was asked to resign by the school’s faculty senate. It was revealed the information was known by Storbeck Search, the committee in charge of finding candidates for UMA and The University of Maine System’s Chancellor, Dannel Malloy.

The pair shared the information with the search committee’s chair, Trustee Sven Bartholomew, who did not disclose it to the other 13 members of the committee.

In Tuesday’s letter, University of Maine System Faculty Union President, Jim McClymer, said in failing to tell the search committee all of the facts about the candidates, “the system and leadership abused the search process.”

“They abused members of the committee who contributed in good faith to what they thought was an honest process; they abused the trust of all members of the UMA community who trusted in an honest search process,” McClymer wrote.

