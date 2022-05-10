Clothing giveaway – Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Sizes range from preemie to mature adult.

Congin Elementary School plant sale – Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Congin School parking lot, 410 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hosted by Congin PTO; rain date May 22. Donations of indoor and outdoor plants are appreciated; email [email protected]

Bake sale – Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Homemade pies, cookies, bars, whoopie pies and brownies along with baked beans, mac and cheese, clam casserole and other menu items from the church’s supper menu.

Church sale – Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church of Buxton, Tory Hill, (intersection of routes 202 and 112) Buxton. Includes annual and perennial plants and herbs; baked goods; a “green elephant table” with a variety of used pots, garden tools, lawnmowers and spreaders, and household items. Hot dogs and beverages will be available. Rain or shine.

