Pot roast takeout – Saturday, May 14, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Menu includes pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie, $12. Meals are takeout only. Must order in advance by calling 655-7749 or emailing [email protected] before noon May 14 and leaving a message with name, number of meals and time of pick up.

Free community meal – Wednesday, May 18, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Senior luncheon – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in May, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4.

