Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce was taekn to Maine Medical Center after he capsized his kayak on Sebago Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Joyce was transported by ambulance to the Portland hospital as a precaution to be treated for hypothermia-related symptoms, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a statement. There was no immediate report on Joyce’s condition.

Members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Standish Fire and Rescue Department and the Maine Warden Service responded to the report of a boating accident off Hearthside Road in Standish around 2:30 p.m.

Passers-by and neighbors were able to rescue Joyce, who was shouting for help, by using a canoe to get him back to shore. Once on shore, emergency responders identified him as being the sheriff.

Water temperatures in Sebago Lake were about 48 degrees at the time, according to Gagnon. The Maine Warden Service is investigating.

