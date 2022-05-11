There are many circumstances that can result in a pregnancy – some joyous, some tragic, some careless.
Perhaps a woman has simply made a mistake. She did not intend for this to happen, but she finds herself pregnant.
She could have an abortion, or she could turn this unwanted pregnancy into something beautiful. She could choose to birth this baby and place the child into the arms of a loving adoptive parent. Celebrate this choice!
Pamela Brant
Westbrook
