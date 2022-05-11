I trust Jackie Sartoris to be a problem solver as Cumberland County’s next district attorney. I know that she will make hate crimes and violence against vulnerable populations – including women – higher priorities.
I look forward to working with her to build the genuine public safety that comes from lifting up our communities, and I plan to vote for her in the June 14 Democratic primary.
Deqa Dhalac
mayor and District 5 city councilor
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: May 11
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: If the Supreme Court’s legitimacy is at risk, Justice Thomas, whose fault is that?
-
Kennebunk Post
Dearth of drivers means no Shoreline Explorer this summer
-
Times Record Opinion
What is fentanyl and why is it behind the deadly surge in US drug overdoses? A medical toxicologist explains
-
Forecaster Opinion
RSU 5 Superintendent’s Notebook: Time to say goodbye as one chapter ends, another begins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.