I trust Jackie Sartoris to be a problem solver as Cumberland County’s next district attorney. I know that she will make hate crimes and violence against vulnerable populations – including women – higher priorities.

I look forward to working with her to build the genuine public safety that comes from lifting up our communities, and I plan to vote for her in the June 14 Democratic primary.

Deqa Dhalac

mayor and District 5 city councilor

South Portland

