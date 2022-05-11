Mid Coast Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Mid Coast Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Even as we entered the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic and faced significant capacity challenges, Mid Coast Hospital’s staff remained committed to delivering the safest, highest quality care,” said Lois Skillings, president of Mid Coast–Parkview Health. “Receiving the top safety grade highlights the excellence of our care team members and providers. This honor is a significant achievement, and it was earned by placing a concerted focus on delivering quality care that emphasizes the needs of each patient while continuously seeking out ways to improve.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The grading system is peer-reviewed and updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Mid Coast Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see Mid Coast Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

