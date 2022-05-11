Bath
Wed. 5/18 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 5/18 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall
Thur. 5/19 11 a.m. Finance Committee City Hall
Brunswick
Mon. 5/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 5/17 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/18 8 a.m. Downtown Association
Wed. 5/18 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/18 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee
Wed. 5/18 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 5/19 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 5/19 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Mon. 5/16 7 p.m. Recreation Committee
Wed. 5/18 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 5/18 4 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 5/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 5/19 2:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Task Force Town Office
Thur. 5/19 5 p.m. Select Board Workshop Town Office
Topsham
Wed. 5/18 6 p.m. Charter Commission Russell Room
Thur. 5/19 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
Fri. 5/20 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
