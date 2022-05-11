Bath

Wed.  5/18  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  5/18  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  City Hall

Thur.  5/19  11 a.m.  Finance Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

Mon.  5/16  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  5/17  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/18  8 a.m.  Downtown Association

Wed.  5/18  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/18  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee

Wed.  5/18  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  5/19  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  5/19  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Mon.  5/16  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee

Wed.  5/18  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  5/18  4 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  5/18  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  5/19  2:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Task Force  Town Office

Thur.  5/19  5 p.m.  Select Board Workshop  Town Office

Topsham

Wed.  5/18  6 p.m.  Charter Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  5/19  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

Fri.  5/20  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

