PORTLAND – Diane Lynn Babcock, 58, passed away at home on May 6, 2022. She was born March 24, 1964, the daughter of Robert and Cecile Babcock Sr. She grew up in Chelsea where she graduated in 1983 from Gardiner Area High School.

Diane moved to Portland after graduation to a group home on Avon Street. She moved to the Ingraham House on High Street before moving to Munjoy Hill. There she lived for 28 years and raised her daughter, Wendy Diane Babcock. She lived on Oxford Street until her passing.

Diane had various occupations from housekeeping in hospitality to restaurant and cleaning services. Her final occupation was as a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army during the Christmas seasons in Portland.

She spent five years volunteering at Jack Elementary School, where her daughter attended and having gone to many events. She helped out in the lunchroom with breakfast and lunch, to helping out the teachers in her daughter’s classroom and received several awards for volunteering.

Diane enjoyed doing word searches, dabbling in culinary, watching TV such as, Guy Fieri’s shows and Grey’s Anatomy, and she almost never missed an episode of The Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless. She could give you a play by play on what happened, too. She was also an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, and loved animals.

Diane was predeceased by her father, Robert W. Babcock Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy and her fiancé Jamie Shaw of Portland, as well as his family Karen Shaw of Westbrook, Samantha Shaw of Portland and Kayla, Evan and Aniyah Browne of Naples; her mother, Cecile Babcock of Chelsea; her siblings Dwight Babcock of Chelsea, Donna Babcock of Chelsea, Robert W. Babcock Jr. of Gardiner, and Roger Babcock and his wife Wendy of Randolph; her nephew, Garrett Babcock of Randolph; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Thank you to family and friends for all of your support during this time.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 13 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16 at Resthaven Cemetery, Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363.

To share a memory of Diane or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to The Animal Refuge League of Portland.

