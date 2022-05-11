SCARBOROUGH – Timothy G. Horan, 84, of North Windham, died early Monday morning, May 9, 2022 at the Gosnesll Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.He was born on June 19, 1937 in Manhattan, N.Y. a son of, William and Pauline C. (Sleights) Horan. He attended Manhattan, N.Y. schools, graduating from Aviation High School. Tim went on to enlist in the United States Air Force in November of 1954. He served for nine years having been stationed throughout the world including Korea, Hawaii and eventually in Maine.After his discharge, Tim lived in Long Island, N.Y. with his wife, Gloria (Lewis) whom he married on July 1, 1961. He worked locally at Grumman Aircraft until he and his wife returned to Maine in 1972.Tim settled into a long career as a store and district manager with various pharmacies including CVS, Brooks Drug and Rite Aid, retiring in 2011 at 73.He was a member of the American Legion Post #158 in Windham.Tim enjoyed the company of his family and friends.He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Gloria of Portland; three children, Karen Morton and her husband, Mike of Naples, Kevin Horan of Bridgton, and Tim Horan and his wife, Gail of Otisfield; five grandchildren, Matthew Horan, Justin Edwards, Cassie Charette, and Rachel Horan; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kaylee, and Jordan; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Bill, Albert, Cecil, Hilda, and Pauline; two grandsons, Travis Horan and Andrew Horan.Visiting hours for Tim will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. A graveside committal service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at the Crooked River Cemetery in Naples. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Tim’s family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Guest Book