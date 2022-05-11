The two people who died on the railroad tracks in a Biddeford residential neighborhood on Sunday were half siblings in their early 20s, according to police.

WHERE TO FIND HELP If your life or someone else’s life is in immediate danger, dial 911.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1 (888) 568-1112

Maine’s support line for non-crisis calls: 1 (866) 771-9276

Other state resources in Maine: 211

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Richard Martello, 24, and Shawnia Maffiola, 23, were lying on the tracks when the Downeaster train approached, according to Amtrak-owned surveillance video police reviewed after the incident. They were not from Biddeford and police described them as transient.

Officers also said that they died by suicide.

The Amtrak video is not available for media or public review, but Biddeford Chief of Police Roger Beaupre shared details from the footage early Friday morning, saying the pair sat up to hug before they were struck by the train.

Police said they notified relatives in Massachusetts and Indiana of the deaths late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident caused significant delays to the Downeaster’s schedule Sunday. About 80 passengers on the train that struck Martello and Maffiola were stuck in Biddeford for about an hour and a half, before they were placed onto a bus to another northbound train to Brunswick.

