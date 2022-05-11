Hires, promotions, appointments

R.M. Davis’ Chief Investment Officer John Doughty has been selected to join the Boston Economic Club. The organization, started in 1932, promotes discussion about economics, finance and public policy. Doughty is the only member of the club to live and work in Maine.

Dr. Aaron Vela will be joining Jacobs Chiropractic Acupuncture as the new associate chiropractor in the Portland chiropractic office owned by Dr. Lou Jacobs.

John E. Belisle was hired as an associate in Perkins Thompson’s litigation, business and corporate, and governmental services practice groups.

Nathan Howell has joined the board of directors at Hospice of Southern Maine.

Sebago Technics creative engineering collective announced the following promotions and achievements within its Project Delivery Team: Brandon Blake and Paul Ostrowski, engineering design managers; Caitlyn Abbott, project delivery manager; Rebecca Gabryszewski, senior team leader; Henry Hess, Aaron Hunter and Chris Taylor, new team leaders; Kendra Ramsell, Shelly Stacey and Brad Van Damm, new team leads.

Megan Bingman has joined The Real Estate Leader at its Scarborough location.

Stacey Chenevert is the new president/CEO of Atlantic Federal Credit Union Insurance. She was senior vice president of retail at Atlantic Federal Credit Union for the past nine years.

Karen Hartford is Verrill’s new Diversity & Inclusion Committee chairperson.

Recognition

Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton, executive director of People Plus, the Brunswick-area senior community center, was chosen as one of Coast 93.1’s and Hannaford’s 20 Outstanding Women of 2022. She was a top 20 finalist of a pool of almost 120 nominees.

Brian Mavor and Andrew Thomas, senior vice presidents, financial advisors in Portland-based Morgan Stanley Wealth Management office, have been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2022 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company, with offices in Portland and Brunswick, ranked among the top 500 real estate brokerage companies in RISMedia’s 2022 Power Broker Report. RISMedia, the leading media company in the residential real estate and home services industries, provides the real estate industry with news, trends and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate Magazine.

Transitions

Lindsay MacDonald will resign as executive director of the Big Brothers Big Sister of Bath/Brunswick Board of Directors after 15 years of service.

After nearly seven years of serving the Portland Conservatory of Music, Executive Director Jean Murachanian is retiring.

