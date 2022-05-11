Developers of the proposed housing development at the former Rivermeadow Golf Course off Lincoln Street in Westbrook hope to begin work at the site in late summer.

The Westbrook Planning Board Monday was updated on the first phase of the project, which incudes 29 single-family lots. The project in its entirety could ultimately bring upward of 358 homes to the city.

WORG, the land developers, are awaiting DEP permits, which they expect to receive in June or July, and the Planning Board will vote soon after.

“From our point of view anything that remains is procedural in terms of DEP finalizing conditions of approval,” said Matt Rabasco, an engineer at Gorrill Palmer.

WORG plans to develop the land and sell the lots to builders, who would need to acquire the necessary permits, Rabasco said.

The project’s plans include 60 affordable apartments for seniors provided by the Westbrook Housing Authority. WORG also has committed to conserve 46 acres of the former golf course in a partnership with the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust, exceeding the city’s requirement of 4 acres.

Future phases of the projects could bring the total number of homes to 358, although the developers have said previously that future development will rely on the housing market and could be years down the road. , and while that can happen, developers have previously said following phases will rely on the housing market at the time and other phases could be years down the road.

