LEWISTON – Since its earliest days, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has helped bring babies into the world – more than a thousand of them annually at the height of the post-World War II Baby Boom.

But not for much longer.

St. Mary’s Health System, the parent company of the hospital, announced Wednesday that it plans to close its Maternity and Women’s Health service line at the end of July.

Stephen Costello, a spokesperson for the hospital, said that employees who got the news early Wednesday felt “surprise and sadness,” but also understood that declining birth rates both nationally and in Androscoggin County required a change.

All of the employees are being given a chance to stay with St. Mary’s, but any of them who want to stay in the women’s health program have been told that Central Maine Medical Center will hire them.

“The decision to close our maternity services was difficult and emotional, but is in the best interest of our community,” St. Mary’s President Steve Jorgensen said in a prepared statement. “Our staff in the Women’s Health Center are dedicated and caring professionals that will continue to provide exemplary medical services in our communities if they so choose. We are committed to retain and retrain any staff who wish to remain at St. Mary’s after the Women’s Center closes and CMMC will hire any staff that wants to stay with the women’s health program.”

St. Mary’s and CMMC have watched as birth rates have declined steadily since 2017. Last year, the two hospitals together had 1,044 births – half as many as the community once had.

The change was recommended and approved by the boards of St. Mary’s Health System and its parent company, Covenant Health. State officials with the Department of Health and Human Service have also been notified of this decision.

St. Mary’s said it will be coordinating transfer of patients and records over the next few months as the transition moves forward toward making CMMC the only maternity ward in the city.

“Patients will be contacted, and we will work closely with them to make the process easy,” Jorgensen said in the prepared statement.

Jorgensen said that “with the availability of a Level 2 neo-natal intensive care unit and LifeFlight services in our community at CMMC, we felt that our communities will be well-served to care for all patients, including in the case of high-risk pregnancies.”

“We will work together with our parent organization, Covenant Health, CMMC or any other health care provider of choice, to ensure a smooth and orderly transition for our patients,” Jorgensen said.

