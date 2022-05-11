Defenseman Max Peters scored the overtime goal that lifted Freeport to a 9-8 win over North Yarmouth Academy in a Class C boys’ lacrosse match Wednesday.

Jordan Knighton and Randall Walker each had three goals for the Falcons (2-4).

Caleb Waterman and Zach Leinward both scored twice for NYA (5-2).

BASEBALL

MEDOMAK VALLEY 1, MORSE 0: Medomak Valley (6-3) managed just one hit off Gavin Baillargeon but scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to down Morse (3-6) at Waldoboro.

Baillargeon struck out 11.

Matt Holbrook of Medomak pitched a five-hit shutout with three walks and eight strikeouts.

FREEPORT 9, POLAND 0: Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead the Falcons (9-1) past Poland (4-4) at Freeport.

Freeport opened a 5-0 lead in the second inning and breezed behind a 10-hit offense. Blaine Cockburn pitched the first four innings for the Falcons and gave up one hit with 11 strikeouts.

YARMOUTH 12, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Gibby Sullivan hit two home runs as the Clippers (6-3) handled the Patriots in five innings (3-7) at Gray.

Sam Lowenstein pitched four innings and David Swift relieved in the fifth for Yarmouth, combining on a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Sam Bradford and Matt Gautreau had two hits each for the Clippers. Ian Libby singled for Gray-New Gloucester.

LAKE REGION 8, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: The Lakers (3-6) scored two runs in the third inning and three in the fourth to pull away from the Raiders (2-8) at Naples.

Jacob Chadbourne’s sacrifice fly brought in both runs for Lake Region in the third. Chadbourne added a three-run double in the fourth.

MT. ARARAT 6, WELLS 5: Ryan Robertson opened the eighth inning with a triple and scored on a double by Shea Farrell to give the Eagles (5-3) a victory over the Warriors (4-5) in Wells.

Trailing 5-3, Wells put runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh before Santiago Fitch-Cury’s ground-rule double brought in one run. The tying run scored on Spencer Carpenter’s single to left, but Mt. Ararat threw out the potential winning run at the plate.

Landen Chase had three of Mt. Ararat’s 13 hits, and Farrell had two doubles at the plate and earned the save on the mound. Carson Taylor was the winning pitcher in relief.

Carpenter had two hits for Wells but took the loss.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 18, BOOTHBAY 15: Jake New and Zach New had four hits apiece and Tanner Henry smacked a two-run double in a five-run 11th inning as the Falcons (1-8) outlasted the Seahawks (1-8) in Boothbay Harbor.

Henry also made a game-saving play on defense to end the bottom of the 10th.

Henry, Airick Richard and Tyler Warren each had two hits for the Falcons.

