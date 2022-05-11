Charlotte Donovan pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts, and also had two triples and a single to lead Biddeford to a 12-0 win over Falmouth in a five-inning softball game Wednesday at Biddeford.

An error in the first inning kept Donovan from a perfect game.

Laura Perreault, Chantal Bouchard and Alexis Libby each had two hits for Biddeford (7-0).

Falmouth dropped to 0-7.

KENNEBUNK 15, WESTBROOK 0: Julia Pike pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Rams (6-1) beat the Blue Blazes (3-4) in five innings at Westbrook.

The Rams, who totaled 10 hits, got all the runs they would need when Emily Hutchins and Skylar Holder delivered RBI singles in the first inning.

THORNTON ACADEMY 13, MARSHWOOD 11: Lauryn Tracy drove in two runs during a four-run seventh inning that carried Thornton Academy (4-2) past Marshwood (1-6) at Saco.

After trailing 4-0 early, Marshwood rallied to take an 11-9 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Jessica Dow hit two home runs for Thornton. Lindsey Bennett had a homer for Marshwood.

Thornton’s Izzy Miner went 4 for 4 with two doubles. Renee Gonneville added three hits.

Louise Roper and Bella Pomarico had three hits apiece for Marshwood.

CAPE ELIZABETH 13, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Kat Callahan collected three hits and drove in two runs as the Capers (7-2) breezed past the Seagulls (2-7) in five innings at Old Orchard Beach.

Kathryne Clay added two triples to the Capers’ 10-hit offense. Callahan pitched a two-hitter with four strikeouts.

Cape blew the game open early, scoring six runs in the first inning and leading 11-0 in the third.

WINDHAM 10, GORHAM 0: Brooke Gerry pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Eagles (6-2) pulled away with a six-run fourth to defeat Gorham (4-3) in five innings at Windham.

Jaydn Kimball homered in the fourth, and Addison Leger and Stella Jarvais also drove in runs in the inning.

Ella Wilcox finished with three hits for Windham.

Kyleah Mack singled for Gorham in the first inning.

MASSABESIC 13, SOUTH PORTLAND 4: Ella Donovan, Ella Barden and Candice Daigle had three hits apiece as the Mustangs (5-2) defeated the Red Riots (4-5) at South Portland.

Winning pitcher Emily Antrim allowed 15 hits but just one earned run in a nine-strikeout outing.

Elise Connor and Maggie Flaherty had three hits apiece for South Portland.

LAKE REGION 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: Lake Region (6-2) used a two-run sixth inning to overcome Fryeburg Academy (4-5) at Naples.

Winning pitcher Melissa Mayo had two hits for the Lakers. Camden Jones had a pair of hits for Fryeburg.

YORK 8, GREELY 1: Alexis Osterhaus hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBI, leading the Wildcats (9-0) to a win over the Rangers (3-6) in Cumberland.

Maddy Raymond struck out 14, held Greely to four hits and had an RBI double. McKayla Kortes, Maggie Hanlon, Ella Moon, Jill Carr and Carlie Welch each added two hits.

Greely pitcher Lily Rawnsley hit an RBI double and recorded six strikeouts.

POLAND 7, FREEPORT 2: Emma Bunyea had two doubles and an RBI to help the Knights (8-0) defeat the Falcons (6-4) in Freeport.

Gretchyn Paradis and Olivia Rioux each added two singles and an RBI.

Vanessa St. Pierre had a double and two RBI for Freeport. Brook Pawlowski and Rosie Panenka each contributed a double and a single.

Atlantis Martin picked up the win, striking out two while allowing seven hits.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 14, YARMOUTH 6: The Patriots (3-7) overcame a two-run deficit with a seven-run third inning and went on to defeat Yarmouth (0-9) at Gray.

Heather Nevells had a triple and two singles for Gray-New Gloucester, scoring three runs and driving in two. Maisie Lerrette added two doubles and a single, and winning pitcher Anna Gilbert had three hits and scored three times.

Drea Rideout and Emma Butsch each had two hits for the Clippers.

LACROSSE

GREELY 12, WAYNFLETE 4: Lauren Dennan scored five goals and Asja Kelman added four, all in the second half, as Greely beat Waynflete in Cumberland.

Greely improved to 6-1 with its sixth straight win. Waynflete is 5-2.

Greely’s transition offense and strong defensive pressure on attempted Waynflete clearing plays wore down the Flyers in each half. Greely scored the final three goals of the first half to take a 5-1 lead and outscored the Flyers 7-2 over the final 19:19 of the game.

Waynflete senior standout Jess Connors sprained an ankle early in the second half and did not return.

Charlotte Taylor (2 goals), Allie Read (one goal) and Carley Ferentz (2 assists) contributed to the Greely offense.

Tilsley Kelly had two goals and an assist for Waynflete. Lollie Millspaugh and Keegan Dolan each scored once.

FREEPORT 16, TRAIP ACADEMY 2: Savannah Tracy collected three goals for the Falcons (4-1) in a win over the Rangers (2-3) at Freeport.

Kate Tracy and Maddie Knight each scored twice in Freeport’s third straight win.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 12, OCEANSIDE 2: Sarah Praul scored five goals and added an assist as the Eagles (3-5) cruised to a victory over the Mariners (0-2) in South China.

Brooke Blais, Caleigh Cooper, Evelyn Rousseau, Isabella Boudreau, Madison McNeff, Shannon McDonough and Reese Sullivan also scored for Erskine.

