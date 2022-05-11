A woman who survived and witnessed a deadly shooting on Woodford Street was arrested Tuesday night by Portland police on misdemeanor charges unrelated to the killing.

Annabelle Hartnett, 27, faces charges of alleged theft by receiving stolen property and of violating the conditions of her bail put in place from prior arrests.

Hartnett was shot through the arm by the same man who killed Derald “Darry” Coffin, 43, in the 100 block of Woodford Street at about 1 a.m. on April 26. Hartnett said she and Coffin were sitting in her SUV when three men ambushed them, pulled Coffin out of the passenger side of the vehicle and beat him before one of the attackers pulled out a gun and shot Coffin twice.

The gunman then turned the weapon to Hartnett, she said, nearly shooting her in the head before firing a second round that wounded her.

After the shooting, Hartnett said, police investigating the case treated her with hostility and suspicion, and not like a victim of a crime. Hartnett, a longtime drug user, said she felt belittled by officers who did not extend to her empathy or comfort after she saw her friend shot to death.

She said a uniformed police officer bullied her into handing over her cellphone and tried to convince her to come to the station for a longer interview. When she refused – because, she said, she was exhausted and in shock – the officer was cold toward her, and said he hoped she did not have far to walk home. Police had taken her clothes and shoes as evidence so she was barefoot when he said this.

Medical staff had to intervene to assist Hartnett, she said, and hospital workers were so concerned that someone from the hospital connected Hartnett with a criminal defense attorney, Amy Fairfield.

Since then, Hartnett has refused a second interview with investigators, a fact that is likely frustrating to police. She spoke at length with the Portland Press Herald about the shooting and her experience with police in a story published Wednesday.

Jeff Wilson, Hartnett’s attorney in several prior pending criminal cases, said he had not seen the details of the new allegations, and planned to speak with Hartnett later this week.

In a previous interview, Wilson said a planned meeting with prosecutors about resolving the prior cases was canceled by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, a possible technique to pressure her to talk to investigators.

“Whenever someone is involved as a witness to something and they have pending cases, there’s always a concern that (the state) will use the pending cases to leverage someone to make a statement,” Wilson said.

Hartnett said the shooting was likely a setup by a man that she and Coffin met up with a short time before the attack. The man, known to her only as Bear, climbed into the backseat of Hartnett’s SUV and begged Hartnett and Coffin for about 5 grams of heroin, enough to resell from a Cumberland Avenue drug house, Hartnett said.

They refused him, Hartnett said. She said Coffin told Bear that they were struggling themselves. Bear then asked where Hartnett and Coffin were headed, she said, and she gave him the Woodford Street address of the apartment where they were crashing for the night.

Bear then texted Hartnett complaining about being turned away for the drugs, and relayed the address she had given him, she said. It was as if Bear had meant to send the message to someone else. He then made a phone call and repeated the address to the person on the other end of the line.

A short time later, the three were in the SUV parked on Woodford Street when three men appeared, attacked Coffin and dragged him out of the vehicle. Bear stood by and watched, as if unsurprised, Hartnett said.

Hartnett was jailed about 11 p.m. Tuesday, and is expected to make a first court appearance Wednesday afternoon on the new charges.

After the shooting, Hartnett’s Range Rover SUV was towed from the scene on Woodford Street, and police quickly obtained a warrant to search it the next day, according to court records filed Wednesday.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a MacBook laptop that had been reported stolen from an Old Port office in early March, according to court records, which did not include the full inventory of the search.

Police said there were other items that appear to match the description of goods taken during other burglaries, raising the possibility there could be more charges forthcoming.

