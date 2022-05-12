Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine. Bahadir Aydin/Shutterstock.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God, May 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 and up. crossarenaportland.com

Samuel James, May 12. Brick South Beer Garden, Portland, $31, $34. porttix.com

Kevin James, May 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $55 to $85. porttix.com

The Hu, May 13. State Theatre, Portland, $28.50. statetheatreportland.com

Iliza Shlesinger, May 13.  Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Dinosaur Jr., May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Trolls Live!, May 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $15 to $125. crossarenaportland.com

Alec Benjamin, May 15. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tori Amos, May 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.50 to $91.50. Sold-out. porttix.com

Lovett or Leave It, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Session Americana, May 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

JPEGMAFIA, May 20. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

All Roads Music Festival, May 20 & 21. Downtown Belfast locations, $25 to $75. allroadsmusicfest.org

Jesse McCartney, May 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Eric Krasno & Son Little, May 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Blue Man Group, May 23. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49 to $84. porttix.com

Cloud Nothings, May 24. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Sylvan Esso, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

The Wallflowers, May 28. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

In This Moment, May 29. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Modest Mouse, May 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

The Wailers, June 2. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Wailers, June 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50. vinhillmusic.com.

The Head And The Heart with Jade Bird, June 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Phoebe Bridgers, June 9. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Bon Iver, June 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Umphrey’s McGee & The Disco Biscuits, June 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com

Still Woozy, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Band Camino, June 14. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P., June 17. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Spencer and the Walrus, June 17. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50. vinhillmusic.com

The Drifters, June 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com

Henry Jamison, June 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dierks Bentley, June 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $119.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Roomful of Blues, June 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinhillmusic.com

John Hiatt & The Goners, June 24.  State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, June 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Tribute to Billy Joel, June 25. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $45. waterfrontconcerts.com

Walk Off The Earth, June 25. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Tash Sultana, June 28. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Dar Williams, July 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42 to $218. waterfrontconcerts.com

Linda Eder, July 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $85, $90. vinhillmusic.com

Garbage, July 7. State Theater, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Phil Lesh & Friends, July 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. statetheatreportland.com

Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’, July 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Wilderado, July 14. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Robert Earl Keen, July 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Chris Smither, July 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gus Johnson, July 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Phish, July 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $49.50 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com

X Ambassadors, July 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

The National, July 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51. statetheatreportland.com

Backstreet Boys, July 21. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $349.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bleachers, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49. statetheatreportland.com

Keith Urban, July 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30 to $199.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Mallett Brothers Band, July 28 & 29. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Molly Hatchet, July 29. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Ani DiFranco, July 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Sophie B. Hawkins, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $50. vinhillmusic.com

Three Days Grace, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com

Atmosphere x Iration, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Khruangbin, Aug 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $54.50. statetheatreportland.com

Incubus, Aug. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Aug. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Pitbull, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.95 to $149.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 12 & 13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $105 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets, Aug. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

Leon Bridges, Aug 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $94 to $216. porttix.com

Lake Street Dive presents Side Streets, Aug. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $26 to $41. statetheatreportland.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 20 & 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Jack White, Aug. 23. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com

Deer Tick, Aug. 25. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Interpol + Spoon, Aug. 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Brandi Carlile with Indigo Girls, Aug 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere, Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevento and GoldenOak, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com

Aerosmith, Sept. 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $55 to $750. waterfrontconcerts.com

Mt. Joy, Sept. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Neil Hamburger, Sept. 8. Portland House of Music, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Jason Aldean, Sept. 10. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30.75 to $160.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Sting, Sept. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $47.50 to $167.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Daniel Tosh, Sept. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.50 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com

The War On Drugs, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

Apocalyptica, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

Five Finger Death Punch, Sept 17. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $129.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Sept. 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $28.50 to $353.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Testament, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30 advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Hippo Campus, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Jay Leno, Oct. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com

