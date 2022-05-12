NEW HIRES

Rockland-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit OUT Maine has hired Katie Lutts as its new school engagement coordinator. Lutts, of Berwick, has been teaching health and physical education for 14 years.

Portland law firm Perkins Thompson has hired John Belisle as an associate in the firm’s litigation, business and corporate, and governmental services practice groups. Belisle previously served as a deputy city attorney in California.

PROMOTIONS

Bangor Savings Bank has announced two promotions:

Lannie Moffatt has been named chief operating officer at the bank. Moffatt was previously chief experience officer and executive vice president.

Advertisement

Kim Pope has been promoted to chief banking officer and executive vice president. Pope previously served as director of consumer banking and senior vice president. She joined the bank in 2019 and previously worked for Citizens Bank.

Ashley Janotta has been promoted to chief counsel at MaineHousing. Janotta had worked as a staff attorney for the Augusta-based agency. She is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law in Portland.

Brian Deveaux has been named president of Hussey Seating Co., based in North Berwick. Deveaux has held the role of chief financial officer since 2017 and will assume his new role on July 1. Gary Merrill, current president, will remain as chief executive. Merrill has been president and CEO since 2016 and was the first non-family member to hold these roles. Deveaux is the second non-family member to lead the organization.

Derik “DJ” Littlefield has been promoted to lead driver and operator for Gorham Public Works. Littlefield has been with the town for 16 years.

Erik Thomas has been promoted to director of advisory services at Systems Engineering Inc. of Portland.

Michelle VanDeven has been appointed director of the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford. VanDeven previously served as bookkeeper and IT administrator for the center. She has over 20 years of experience in nonprofit and governmental accounting as well as operations management.

Advertisement

Katie Clark has been named canon for communications for the Episcopal Diocese of Maine. Clark was formerly director of communications.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Maine Coast Heritage Trust has recognized Jerry Bley with the 2022 Espy Land Heritage Award. Bley, principal of Readfield-based Creative Conservation LLC, has been involved in land conservation in Maine for more than 30 years.

GENERAL

Scott M. McDonald, regional director of Modern Woodmen of America, has earned membership in Modern Woodmen’s regional director president’s council. McDonald lives in Scarborough.

Zachary J. Conley, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, also has been named to the president’s council. Conley lives in Alfred. This distinction recognizes Conley and McDonald for exhibiting high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs.

Advertisement

Stacey D. Neumann, an attorney at Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray, has received Senate confirmation of her gubernatorial nomination for appointment to the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. Neumann is a partner at Murray Plumb & Murray and chair of the firm’s criminal/white collar defense and employment practice groups.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Sebastian Belle, executive director of the Maine Aquaculture Association, has been named president of the National Aquaculture Association’s board of directors. Belle serves on NOAA’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee and on the board of directors of the Maine Fishermen’s Forum, The Island Institute and The Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center. He is also vice president of the International Salmon Farmers Association.

RETIREMENTS

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. announced that Peter Briggs has retired from the bank’s board of directors. Briggs, of Kennebunk, has served on the board since 1994. During his tenure, Katahdin Trust grew from five to 16 branches and expanded its footprint into two new markets of the greater Bangor and Portland regions. Most recently, he served as a member of the bank’s asset liability management committee and directors’ loan committee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: