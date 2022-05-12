Portland residents now have an opportunity to purchase discounted heat pumps, heat pump water heaters and solar energy. The “bulk buy” program, Electrify Everything, is on the city’s website at portlandmaine.gov/2763/Electrify.
Yesterday, I talked with the city’s vendor about a second heat pump for my house. Seven years ago, we bought the first heat pump. We’re amazed that this one heat pump has heated most of the house and provided silent air conditioning in summer. Now we want to complete the job. If we accept the vendor’s bid, we’ll get a $250 discount plus the rebate provided by Efficiency Maine.
There’s $60,000 in this program to make sure everyone, regardless of income, can help reduce fossil fuel emissions, while reducing costs and improving home comfort, as part of One Climate Future, Portland’s and South Portland’s joint climate action plan.
The combined savings are really significant!
Allen Armstrong
Portland
