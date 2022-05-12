I wholeheartedly believe we should re-elect Jonathan Sahrbeck as the Cumberland County District Attorney. He has worked tirelessly to reform our criminal justice system, leading with compassion and resolve. He strives to understand how traumatic childhood experiences negatively affect those often caught in a cycle of poverty, addiction, and incarceration.

Jonathan prioritizes treatment over incarceration for drug crimes, utilizing restorative justice practices whenever possible.

Jonathan Sahrbeck is the right person running for re-election at the right time and for the right reasons. Please join me in supporting him. Thank you.

Teresa Gillis,

Brunswick

