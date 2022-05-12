LEWISTON — After weeks of tense talks between the cities regarding changes within the Lake Auburn watershed, Lewiston filed a lawsuit against the Auburn Water District Thursday in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

The civil complaint asks the court to declare that the Auburn Water District does not have the authority to change the definition of the watershed or its boundary, and that any increased development causing pollution to the lake goes against the water district’s charter and its agreement with Lewiston.

A city press release Thursday afternoon said the lawsuit was filed after the Auburn Water District ignored a previous request from Lewiston officials to “adopt a moratorium on future development in the Lake Auburn watershed, unless and until a study showed that there would be no adverse effects on the quality of the region’s drinking water.”

“The City of Lewiston and the Auburn Water District have a long partnership to provide clean drinking water from Lake Auburn,” said Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline in the release. “I hope that this dispute can be resolved in that spirit. Until then, Lewiston will fight to ensure that all of us who get our drinking water from Lake Auburn will continue to get clean water.”

The lawsuit centers on a recent decision in Auburn to rezone 148 acres lying between the Auburn Mall area and the lake, as well as ongoing discussions about updating septic design standards in the watershed. Lewiston contends that both moves would increase development near the lake, resulting in more stormwater runoff and other harms to water quality.

The suit states that the Auburn Water District has not done what it needs to do under its agreement with Lewiston in order to protect the lake, and that its recent decisions could lead to both cities losing a waiver from filtration.

According to the suit, it was estimated in 1991 that “compliance with the filtration requirements, without a waiver, would then cost Lewiston Water and AWD ratepayers between $20 million and $24 million with annual operating costs projected at $1.5 million to $2 million.”

The press release Thursday said, “Now, costs of filtration are likely double that amount.”

The lawsuit, written by Lewiston city attorney Michael Carey, states that the Auburn Water District “has adopted an official map of the Watershed that contradicts and is in breach” of the agreement between both cities as well as AWD by-laws.

The city’s aim through the civil complaint is to receive a declaration of the “respective rights and duties” of both the Auburn Water District and Lewiston under the agreement, as well as a declaration of the water district’s duties under its charter.

Officials from the Auburn Water District did not immediately respond to calls from the Sun Journal.

In March, the Auburn City Council approved rezoning the 148 acres off Gracelawn Road after a recent study said the area should not be considered part of the watershed. The land was moved into a zoning district that allows for a range of commercial uses.

Later that month, Lewiston sent “demand letters” to both the Auburn Water District and Lake Auburn Watershed Protection Commission, asking the entities to place a moratorium on new development in the watershed in response to the rezoning and septic standard discussions.

The press release from Lewiston officials said, “To date, Auburn Water District has not responded to the request and has refused to discuss or negotiate the matter with Lewiston. So, in order to ensure its voice, and that of Lake Auburn’s, is heard, the City of Lewiston filed this lawsuit.”

The lawsuit asks the court to declare that the definition of the watershed includes the Gracelawn parcel, and that “AWD has no authority to amend or otherwise change such definition of the watershed without the valid written consent of (Lewiston) and the approval of the Maine Drinking Water Program.”

It also asks the court to declare that “the increased development made possible by (an updated septic ordinance) will increase pollution of the water of Lake Auburn contrary to the AWD Charter and the duties of AWD” under its agreement with Lewiston and its application for approval of a waiver from filtration.

This story will be updated.

