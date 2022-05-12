BIDDEFORD — The Feast of Our Lady of Fatima is Friday, May 13, marking the first day in 1917 on which the Blessed Mother appeared to the three shepherd children, Francisco, Jacinta, and Lucia, in Fatima in Portugal, and Many Catholic schools across Maine, including Biddeford, will hold special events to celebrate.

From May through October 1917, the Lady appeared and spoke to the children on the 13th day of each month. The children recounted that the Virgin told them that God had sent her with a message for every man, woman, and child. She promised that God would grant peace to the entire world if her requests for prayer, reparation, and consecration were heard and obeyed.

On Friday, May 13 students at St. James School in Biddeford will participate in the praying of the Rosary on the school’s front lawn on 25 Graham St. from 12:15 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. The event will also be available for members of the school community via Zoom.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: